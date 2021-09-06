To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric will be using a helicopter to perform routine power line inspections on Maui on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Exact times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Routine aerial inspections of Hawaiian Electric’s equipment, including electrical lines, poles and substations, are necessary to ensure stable and reliable electrical service for the Maui County community.

For questions about this work, please contact Hawaiian Electric’s customer call center at 871-9777.