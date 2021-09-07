Courtesy of BOH.

Bank of Hawaiʻi, the exclusive local bank of HawaiianMiles, will award a total of 5 million HawaiianMiles to 41 lucky winners who use their new contactless debit cards from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

10 winners each month will be chosen to receive 100,000 HawaiianMiles, and one person will be chosen as the grand-prize winner of 1,000,000 HawaiianMiles.

Below are some highlights; official rules and details can be found at boh.com beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021:

Bank of Hawaiʻi debit cardholders customers aged 18+ are automatically eligible to enter.

The more customers use their contactless debit cards, the more entries they receive Customers will receive two entries for every in-person purchase they make using the contactless “tap” feature on the merchant terminal. Consumers will receive one entry for every other debit card purchase, including online transactions, recurring bill payments, or in-person purchases made using the “dip or “swipe” functions on merchant terminals.



Winners will be announced via social media on the 20th day following the close of each monthly contest (Oct. 20, Nov. 20, Dec. 20 and Jan. 20).

Hawaiian Airlines offers flexibility and effortless travel with HawaiianMiles that never expire. No purchase is necessary to enter or win; see boh.com for full rules, including alternate method of entry.