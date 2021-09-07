Maui Business

Bank of Hawaii Kicks off Four-Month, 5 Million HawaiianMiles Giveaway

September 7, 2021, 5:02 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Courtesy of BOH.

Bank of Hawaiʻi, the exclusive local bank of HawaiianMiles, will award a total of 5 million HawaiianMiles to 41 lucky winners who use their new contactless debit cards from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

10 winners each month will be chosen to receive 100,000 HawaiianMiles, and one person will be chosen as the grand-prize winner of 1,000,000 HawaiianMiles.

Below are some highlights; official rules and details can be found at boh.com beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021:

  • Bank of Hawaiʻi debit cardholders customers aged 18+ are automatically eligible to enter.
  • The more customers use their contactless debit cards, the more entries they receive
    • Customers will receive two entries for every in-person purchase they make using the contactless “tap” feature on the merchant terminal.
    • Consumers will receive one entry for every other debit card purchase, including online transactions, recurring bill payments, or in-person purchases made using the “dip or “swipe” functions on merchant terminals.

Winners will be announced via social media on the 20th day following the close of each monthly contest (Oct. 20, Nov. 20, Dec. 20 and Jan. 20).

Hawaiian Airlines offers flexibility and effortless travel with HawaiianMiles that never expire. No purchase is necessary to enter or win; see boh.com for full rules, including alternate method of entry.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Sept. 6, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 756 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 2 Deaths 2BREAKING: Maui to Implement Health Pass on Sept. 15 3Honoapiʻilani Accident Update: Highway is Now OPEN 4Sept. 5, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 731 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 10 Deaths 5State Pays $700M for Federal Unemployment Insurance Advances 6Haʻikū Brush Fire Burns 3.5 Acres, Now 100% Contained