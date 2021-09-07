South Maui. Photo credit: Cammy Clark

The deadline to apply for seats on the new South Maui and Pāʻia-Haʻikū advisory committees — now including two alternates for each body — has been extended to Sept. 30.

The new advisory committees will play a vital role in guiding the Maui Planning Commission on land-use matters in the South Maui and Pāʻia-Haʻikū community plan areas.

“It is important we establish well-rounded and diverse committees, so I encourage all qualified residents to apply,” said Councilmember Michael J. Molina, chair of the council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee.

Information on responsibilities and membership criteria can be found in Ordinance 5241, which is available online at https://tinyurl.com/zh2m8jn4.

Each advisory committee must have at least one member with demonstrated expertise in Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices and another with a background in conservation, natural resources or climate change.

Molina said his committee will meet next month to consider applicants for the five council-appointed seats and up to two alternates for each advisory committee. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino will select the other two members of each advisory committee.

Application forms are available online at the following links:

South Maui Advisory Committee – https://tinyurl.com/nbhdcksd

Pāʻia-Haʻikū Advisory Committee – https://tinyurl.com/r7f86u4u

Completed forms must be submitted by 4:30 pm on Sept. 30.

Paper copies of the forms are also be available at the council’s district offices. The first page of submitted application forms will be accessible to the public.

Applications can be emailed to [email protected] with a reference to GREAT-33 for the South Maui Advisory Committee or GREAT-34 for the Pāʻia-Haʻikū Advisory Committee. Applications also can be mailed, faxed or hand-delivered as noted on the bottom of the application forms.

Maps of the community plan areas available on the Department of Planning’s website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/1523/Community-Plan-Maps.