PC: USGS (Sept. 7, 2021)

NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII AFTER MEXICO QUAKE:

There is NO tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake reported at 3:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 in Guerrero Mexico.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that: “Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”

The PTWC reports that this will be the only statement issued for this event, unless additional data are received.