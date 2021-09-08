Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:04 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:48 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:51 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:45 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near seasonal levels through the remainder of the work week, with surf dropping to slightly below normal levels this weekend through early next week. East shore surf will remain very small during the next 7 days. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through Saturday, with a small north swell giving north shore surf a slight boost Sunday through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.