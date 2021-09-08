Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 08, 2021

September 8, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:04 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:48 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:51 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:45 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near seasonal levels through the remainder of the work week, with surf dropping to slightly below normal levels this weekend through early next week. East shore surf will remain very small during the next 7 days. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through Saturday, with a small north swell giving north shore surf a slight boost Sunday through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Police Make 21 Arrests for Impaired Driving Over Labor Day Weekend  2Wailuku Fire Burns 17 Acres, Now 100% Contained, Results in Piʻihana Evacuations  3BREAKING: Maui “Safer Outside” Rules Includes Vaccine Guidelines at Eateries  4Sept. 7, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 499 New Cases in Hawai‘i  5No Tsunami Threat After 7+ Mexico Quake  6BREAKING: Maui to Implement Health Pass on Sept. 15