Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino proclaimed September Big Brothers Big Sisters Month. L-R: Maui County community liaison Bill Snipes, Victorino, BBBS Maui Regional Director Courtney Ikawa and BBBS operations manager Charlotte Tomas. Photo Courtesy: Big Brothers Big Sisters

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino, along with Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Kaua’i Mayor Derek Kawakami, proclaimed September as Big Brothers Big Sisters Month in Hawai‘i.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Month recognizes the critical importance of mentoring relationships, especially now, when our commitment to young people and the essential intervention service we provide is being severely challenged.

In conjunction with the proclamations, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui recognized Operations Manager Charlotte Tomas for her 20 years of service. Tomas has held various roles with the agency over the years, but she is most known for putting together our major fundraisers like our Bowl for Kids’ Sake and Gingerbread House Celebration. Tomas and her husband, Edgar Tomas, have organized fun activities like a fishing contest and baseball game for keiki.

Most keiki and families served by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui are facing increased anxiety, stress and are most likely to bear the heaviest burdens of trauma and economic hardship due to the pandemic. By having a mentor involved, mentored keiki are more likely to have a strong social network.

Mentoring relationships protect against harmful effects and help young people heal. The organization continues to provide life-changing mentoring services and helps build resilience among keiki. Due to the pandemic, Big Brothers Big Sisters has reoriented its programming to be available virtually and in limited in-person outings.

This September, Big Brothers BIg Sisters will ignite the power and potential of more keiki and volunteers with #ItTakesAVillage (the national theme for September) to uplift Maui keiki. To thank supporters, the organization will host a free car wash on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 am to 12 pm at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Office, 200 Waimaluhia Lane in Wailuku.

To volunteer as a mentor, enroll a child in the program, become a community partner or make a donation, go to www.bbbshawaii.org.