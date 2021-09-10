Maui police responded to two burglaries, three vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Aug. 29 – Sept. 4, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases did not change from the week before when two incidents were also reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 67% from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 53% from the week before when 15 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

2 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Thursday, Sept. 2, 9:11 a.m.: 400 block of Kuiaha Road,Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 5:01 p.m.: 300 block of Alaheʻe Drive, Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.

3 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Thursday, Sept. 2, 12:12 p.m.: ʻĀmala Place, Kahului at Kaʻā Point. Ford, black.

Kapalua:

Sunday, Aug. 29, 3:24 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Honolua Bay. Jeep, yellow.

Kula:

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 9:39 a.m.: 1-100 Lower Kimo Drive, Kula. Hyundai, black.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2:25 p.m.: 1-100 Lihiwai Place, Haʻikū. Toyota, white.

Kāʻanapali:

Thursday, Sept. 2, 5:36 p.m.: 2600 block of Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali. Easy go, white.

Kahului:

Monday, Aug. 30, 12:15 p.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Road, Kahului. Honda, black.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 7:51 p.m.: 300 block of Ano St., Kahului. Honda, black.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 9:48 a.m.: 2100 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Acura, black.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1:30 p.m.: 1-100 Waikalani Hema Place, Kīhei. Genuine, green.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kula:

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 7:31 a.m.: 100 block of Aolewa Place, Kula. Honda, red.