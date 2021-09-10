The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges is hosting a Virtual Career Fair Sept. 9 – Oct. 1, 2021.

The public Virtual Career Fair events include:

19 virtual booths of potential employers

An hour-long interactive keynote focused on the power of a limitless mindset and the importance of asking yourself “Why not?” featuring career and LinkedIn expert, Lianne C. Zhang.

Information session about the State of Hawai‘i’s new Remote Ready Hawaiʻi initiative, which offers free sales and customer support training to qualified candidates.

UH student-only events include:

An invite-only UH Career Mixer where students can conduct one-on-one informational interviews with industry professionals and UH alumni.

The It Factor Competition, where students will compete based on their LinkedIn profiles and an elevator speech.

“We’re excited to have a line-up of opportunities for students to not just engage with employers hiring now, but to develop relationships with industry professionals and build job-readiness skills,” said Su Lazo, UH Community College planning committee member.

“The It Factor Competition is something we haven’t done before. Our aim is to help students develop the skills and confidence to advocate their value to employers through their professional brand and how they answer the interview question, ‘Tell me about yourself.’ And, we’re grateful to have JCI Hawaiʻi and Pacxa for their sponsorship and support of this event.”

Through a partnership with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the career fair will offer the public opportunities to learn about labor marketing information, free employment services and job training classes, in addition to meeting with employers.

To see the entire list of fair events and organizations participating in the fair, check out the UHCC Virtual Career Fair website. The fair is free to all attendees and registration is required to attend. Any reasonable accommodation requests can be made with one-week advance notice via the registration form.

For any questions about the fair, contact the UHCC Career Fair Crew at [email protected]