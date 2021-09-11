PC: Office of Gov. David Ige.

Governor David Ige ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

This action serves to honor and remember the 2,977 people lost in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and onboard United Flight 93.

In addition, Sept. 11 marks Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, when the nation also honors first responders – firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency workers, and service members who answered the call of duty, as well as the brave civilians who rushed into action to save lives and help the injured that day. “The nation also remembers the patriotism and valor of service members who pursued the attackers and degraded al-Qaida,” according to a press release announcement.

“Today, we pause to remember all those affected by the tragic event 20 years ago, and we honor the memories of those we lost – including nine people with ties to Hawaiʻi. Their legacy is now etched in our collective memory and will live on through their stories, as they are passed down to future generations,” said Gov. David Ige. “We also owe our brave first responders a debt of gratitude for their sacrifice and service two decades ago and as they continue to serve our communities in times of crises, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.”