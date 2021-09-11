Video credit: County of Maui / Facebook (Sept. 11, 2021)

A remembrance service was held at the Kahului Fire Station on Maui, marking the 20 year anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and honoring the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and onboard United Flight 93.

“All of us remember where we were [on] the day of 9/11. Many of us have never forgotten,” said Mayor Michael Victorino during the event. “In our generation, our kupuna would always talk about remembering Pearl Harbor. Well, we remember the Twin Towers in 9/11.”

Sept. 11 also marks Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, when the nation honors first responders. It’s a time to reflect upon the firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency workers, and service members who answered the call of duty, as well as the brave civilians who rushed into action to save lives and help the injured that day.

Mayor Victorino said, “All of the families of the firefighters and who lost their loved ones in the towers, we could never forget the sacrifices that were made that day–by not only [by] firefighters–[by] police officers, EMT, [and] others. Instead of running from danger, they ran to the danger. They ran to the incident. And many of them have not come back. But what’s very important to remember is the many people who have suffered over the last 20 years with not only their injuries, their sicknesses, and the loss of loved ones that many families continue to suffer from today.”

“It is my prayer that I never have to go to any service for any of our Maui firefighters due to the lack of what I call the right equipment, and the right training,” said Mayor Victorino. “You deserve the best and we’ll make sure the best is always made available to you.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Just last month, Mayor Victorino visited the memorial in New York, and described the site as “gut wrenching.” He said, “It is today, 20 years later, that we look back and we see the eternal pool.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Today, like every day, we have a beautiful day–the sun shining upon us. It is up to the good lord and it is my prayer to the good lord to keep us safe–that that will never happen again. But we must never forget those that were lost that day; those that have suffered the loss of their family member; and those who have suffered through the years and have been lost for other reasons due to illness, or injuries they received on 9/11.”