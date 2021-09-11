Maui News

Missing Man Arrived on Maui From Arizona on Aug. 27

September 11, 2021
John “Jack” Bickley. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of John “Jack” Bickley, 52.

Bickley was reported missing in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Police say the man arrived on Maui from Arizona on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. His family reported the last contact with him was on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

Bickley previously lived on Maui; however, it is unknown where he is currently residing.

Bickley is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Bickley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #21-031777.

