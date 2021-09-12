Each animal was saved from slaughter, abandonment, or neglect. PC: Leilani Farm.

Leilani Farm Sanctuary, located on an eight-acre farm on Maui, is hoping to rally enough support to stay afloat as the nonprofit deals with canceled reservations and slow bookings.

“Summer started off with a bang with tourists flocking to Hawaiʻi. But, hospitals in the islands are now buckling under the weight of new Delta variant COVID-19 cases,” the organization said in an email update.

On Aug. 23, Governor David Ige made an announcement, urging travelers to refrain from non-essential travel to the islands through the end of October.

“Just when we thought we were on the road to recovery,” organization leaders said, “Leilani Farm Sanctuary’s tours – a major source of funding for the animals – …slowed to barely a trickle, and future bookings have been canceled with refunds issued to tourists.”

Leilani Farm Sanctuary was created to provide care for rescued animals, humane education to the community, and model of compassionate living.

According to the organization, the hundreds of rescued animals who reside at the Sanctuary continue to require food, shelter, and veterinary care rain or shine. In an effort to get through these uncertain times, the organization is soliciting donations from those who are able to help.

One-time tax-deductible donations are accepted as well as monthly giving starting at $15.