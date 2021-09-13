Hawaiian Airlines is debuting a new in-flight video to further its commitment to educate guests arriving in Hawai‘i on how to safely and responsibly enjoy the islands. The five-minute Travel Pono spot, which begins airing next week in the cabins of Hawaiian’s transpacific aircraft, features five Hawaiian Airlines crewmembers – including a firefighter, volunteers for search and rescue operations and marine mammal protection, and a cultural practitioner – who share expert advice on ocean and hiking safety, conservation of endangered species and the environment, and cultural and community best practices.

“We’ve served as Hawai‘i’s hometown carrier for over nine decades, and as residents of this special place, we are proud to welcome our guests with valuable information that will enrich their experience on the islands while helping protect Hawai’i’s natural resources and our way of life,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “Over the last month we have heard from our community and employees calling for a video like this, and we listened.”

The Travel Pono video will show prior to landing on the in-flight entertainment system of Hawaiian’s wide-body Airbus A330 and via the wireless streaming function for personal devices on the narrow-body Airbus A321neo.

“We all have a shared responsibility to mālama (to care for) our guests, and in return, we ask that they care for us and our home,” said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “We thank Hawaiian Airlines for taking a leadership role in educating visitors about how to respect and nurture our people and place, for the well-being of our communities throughout the state.”

The in-flight spot is an extension of Hawaiian’s Travel Pono program, which the carrier introduced last fall to encourage responsible tourism as Hawai‘i welcomed back visitors through its Safe Travels program. The program has since equipped thousands of guests with tips on how to experience Hawai’i safely and respectfully, shared via Hawaiian’s pre-trip emails, website, Manaʻo blog, and social media channels.

In addition to the new Travel Pono video, Hawaiian’s guests will continue to have access to a library of informative content, produced by the carrier’s local partners and ranging from ocean safety to cultural education. In April 2019, Hawaiian partnered with the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources on educational public service announcements focused on caring for the islands’ natural resources, and this month added videos created by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority for its Mālama Hawaiʻi campaign.

In July 2021, the carrier released its Corporate Kuleana Report, which details the carrier’s progress on Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives during the most challenging period in its 92-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.