Haleakalā Ranch Company. PC: courtesy.

Haleakalā Ranch Company announced several organizational changes as part of a succession plan for Don Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be retiring at the end of this year.

Effective Sept. 15, Scott Meidell will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer and John Kreag will be promoted to Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer. Rounding out the new leadership at Haleakalā Ranch is the addition of Luke Estes who will join the company as Senior Vice President/Real Estate on Oct. 4.

(L to R) Scott Meidell; Luke Estes; and John Kreag. PC: Haleakalā Ranch.

Meidell joined the company in 2003, most recently serving as Senior Vice President/Real Estate. Over the years, he has assisted in developing the Ranch’s land management activities, including the forestry operation, land planning and entitlements, and oversight of all commercial leases on the Ranch. As Chief Operating Officer, Meidell will have overall responsibility for all of Haleakalā Ranch Company’s operations during the transition period, which will be completed with Young’s retirement and the planned promotion at that time for Meidell to assume the position of President & CEO.

Kreag has been the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2007. As Senior Vice President/CFO, he will report to Meidell with overall responsibility for finance and accounting activities of the company.

As Senior Vice President/Real Estate, Estes will also report to Meidell. Born and raised in Kula, Estes has been President and COO of Pono Pacific on O‘ahu for the past 12 years. With strong management experience in real estate, commercial leasing and conservation/land stewardship, Estes will now take responsibility for all the company’s real estate activity, including the commercial real estate investment portfolio.

Completing the management team reporting to Meidell, are Jordan Jokiel – VP/Land Manager, Greg Friel – VP/Livestock, and Karyn Arakawa – Corporate Secretary.