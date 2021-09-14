Maui Business

‘Womanspiration’ Supports Mom Entrepreneurs & Maui Cancer Wellness Retreat

September 14, 2021, 11:27 AM HST
* Updated September 14, 11:28 AM
Womanspiration event supported 30 mother entrepreneurs and raised funds for the Maui Cancer Wellness Retreat Program. Photo Courtesy: Leslie Garo

Two Maui business owners came together to host “Womanspiration,” an event to support 30 entrepreneurs who also are mothers and to raise funds for the Maui Cancer Wellness Retreat Program.

Motivational entrepreneur Leona Rich-Wilson hosted the July event at her home at Lona Ridge Estates, where the “mom-preneurs” networked with other business women and mothers. Rich-Wilson also shared her own inspirational story to become an entrepreneur, recalling the words of her mother: “If it’s not gonna kill you or put you in jail, go try em.”

The event, created by Kim Yonamine from Exclusive Island Weddings and Leslie Garo from Malama Yo Mama, also raised $2,400 for the Maui Cancer Wellness Retreat Program that provides 3-day retreats for cancer survivors. The retreat program was born from the understanding that cancer survivors need time and space away from all duties and routines of their lives to focus on themselves with deep reflection and to gain insight.

Another Womanspiration event to benefit the Maui Cancer Wellness Retreat Program is being planned for the holidays. For updates and inquiries email Kim at [email protected] or Leslie at [email protected].

