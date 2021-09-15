Maui News

Mayor’s Office Offers Clarification on New Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules

September 15, 2021, 12:37 PM HST
83 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Longhi’s at The Shops at Wailea. PC: Courtesy. Management at The Shops at Wailea says locals and visitors alike can still enjoy meals from their favorite restaurants with outdoor dining offerings or by utilizing takeout options.

Maui County’s “Safer Outside” amended Public Health Emergency Rules went into effect this morning.

“For clarification, bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and other “high risk” businesses may operate at 50% capacity indoors, provided that all customers 12 years of age and older provide proof of full vaccination,” according to the Mayor’s office.

There is no provision for patrons to receive service indoors with negative COVID-19 test results.

Also, “Full or part-time employees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days,” according to updated information released by the Mayor’s Office.

For reference, Maui County’s Public Health Emergency Rules can be found at the following direct link: https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/125111/COM_Public-Health-Emergency-Rules

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (83)
Trending Now
1UPDATES: Search Continues for Missing Snorkeler Off Molokini Crater 2Oahu’s “Safe Access” Rules Start, Maui’s “Safer Outside” Begins Wednesday 3Sept. 14, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 423 New Cases in Hawai‘i 4Amid New Restrictions, The Shops at Wailea Offers Outdoor Dining and Takeout for All 5Amazon Founder Donates Stock Valued at More Than $500,000 to Feed My Sheep 6New Leadership Announced at Haleakalā Ranch