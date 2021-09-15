Longhi’s at The Shops at Wailea. PC: Courtesy. Management at The Shops at Wailea says locals and visitors alike can still enjoy meals from their favorite restaurants with outdoor dining offerings or by utilizing takeout options.

Maui County’s “Safer Outside” amended Public Health Emergency Rules went into effect this morning.

“For clarification, bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and other “high risk” businesses may operate at 50% capacity indoors, provided that all customers 12 years of age and older provide proof of full vaccination,” according to the Mayor’s office.

There is no provision for patrons to receive service indoors with negative COVID-19 test results.

Also, “Full or part-time employees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days,” according to updated information released by the Mayor’s Office.

For reference, Maui County’s Public Health Emergency Rules can be found at the following direct link: https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/125111/COM_Public-Health-Emergency-Rules