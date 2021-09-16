The County of Maui is seeking applicants to fill multiple vacancies on county boards, commissions, councils and committees including the following:

on each of the following: Commission on Children and Youth; Council on Aging; Lānaʻi Planning Commission; Maui County Persons with Disabilities Commission; Conservation Planning Committee; Committee on the Status of Women FOUR on the Urban Design Review Board

Responsibilities for all boards, commissions, councils, and committees include regular meeting attendance, considering public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards. In March, the Maui County Council enacted an attendance policy for boards and commissions. All meetings are held virtually using the BlueJeans online meeting platform.

The mayor nominates appointees to all positions and the Maui County Council later confirms them. Terms of service vary from two to five years. No monetary compensation is provided for serving on a board or commission, but volunteers are reimbursed for approved travel expenses.

Applications are kept on file for at least two years, and any applicant may be considered for nomination whenever a position opens. Openings occur when terms expire or upon resignation of a board, commission, committee or council member. Nominees are selected based upon the applicant’s experience and interests.

Those interested in serving on a board or commission should apply online at www.mauicounty.gov/Boards. Paper applications are available at the County Building in the Mayor’s Office on the 9th floor. Completed applications should be mailed to: Mayor’s Office, Attention: Ipo Mossman, County of Maui, 200 S. High Street, 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793. Applications may also be emailed to [email protected]

The application deadline is Nov. 15, 2021.