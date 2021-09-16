Maui News

Public Encouraged to Participate in South Maui Virtual Community Design Workshop

September 16, 2021, 1:30 PM HST
Updated September 16, 8:36 PM
South Maui
South Maui beach. Photo credit: Cammy Clark

The Maui County Planning Department has launched a new phase of public engagement for the South Maui Community Plan update: community design. 

The Department will be gathering input virtually on areas that the community thinks should change and those that should stay the same in South Maui. The community input will guide the land use plan, policies and actions in the draft South Maui Community Plan update.

“This plan will determine South Maui’s direction for the next 20 years,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. “It’s very important for planners to hear from area residents early in the planning process before decisions are made. Online meetings make it convenient for everyone to participate.”

There are three ways to get involved:

  1. Participate in the Department’s online community design workshop. Through Oct. 17, the community design workshop will be available online. There, using simple mapping technology on personal computers or smart phones, residents can drop pins on a map of South Maui to locate places for change or preservation. To visit the workshop, go to: https://wearemaui.mysocialpinpoint.com/cdmap#/sidebar/tab/how_to_use_the_map 
  2. South Maui Talk Story Tuesdays. On Tuesdays from Sept. 21 through Oct. 26, the Department will host a Zoom-based virtual talk story with South Maui residents. Drop by between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. to share your manaʻo about your community. The Talk Story meetings are at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82823973989pm
  3. Invite long-range planners to talk with your community group. If you have a group or club that would like to share its vision for South Maui’s future, please contact us to schedule a virtual meeting. Planners can answer your questions and discuss any concerns and suggestions. To schedule a meeting, send an email to [email protected]While in-person Community Design Workshops are the preferred way to gather public input, the pandemic has made it necessary for the Planning Department to use an online format for community engagement. “With South Maui’s community plan update, we’ve had to be creative and innovative in our approach to public outreach,” Department of Planning Director Michele McLean said. “Using technology to collect public input has helped us move forward with this long-overdue update.” For more information on the South Maui Community Plan update process, visit the project website — southmaui.wearemaui.org — or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

