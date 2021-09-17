A free virtual concert of Hawaiian Style Band will be streamed by the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Sept. 18. Photo Courtesy: MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is streaming a free concert featuring multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning Hawaiian Style Band on Sept. 18 at 7:30 pm.

In the early ’90s, Hawaiian Style Band, led by Bryan Kessler and Wade Cambern, redefined contemporary Hawaiian music. They offered a fresh musical perspective on local culture with original compositions about living Hawaiian style — about island romance, talking story, ‘ohana, and sovereignty.

Hawaiian Style Band was conceptualized as a revolving group, with more than 50 musicians collaborating over the course of its three albums: Vanishing Treasures, Rhythm of the Ocean and ‘Ohana.

Participants included Hawaiian music notables Israel Kamakawiwaʻole, Bla, Cyril and Martin Pahinui, Fiji, Teresa Bright, the Ka‘au Crater Boys, Del Beazley and Robi Kahakalau.

Now, in the 27th year since the release of Vanishing Treasures, Robi Kahakalau along with musician Shawn Pimental, join Bryan and Wade in delivering the distinctive vocal harmony of Hawaiian Style Band.

Robi Kahakalau, known as “Sistah Robi,” is considered one of Hawaiʻi’s most popular entertainers. She has won multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and her distinctive voice, creative energy and mastery of seven languages (including Hawaiian) puts her in a class of her own. She mixes the sounds of her native islands with elements of reggae, pop, folk and rock balladry, with the occasional touch of jazz and R&B.

All shows are streamed on the MACC website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

The virtual shows are part of the Live @ the MACC series, which is supported by the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists and in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live-in-person events that meet or exceed current CDC guidelines.

Future streaming show:

Sept. 25, 7:30 pm: Nathan Aweau. He is known for his beautiful vocals and musical prowess, particularly on his favorite instrument, the bass guitar. Often described as a musician’s musician with an in-depth understanding of orchestration, Aweau is proficient on piano, guitar, ‘ukulele, saxophone, percussion and bass.

