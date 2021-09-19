Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 19, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Nicanor Casumpang Jr.

July 25, 1955 – Aug. 28, 2021

Nicanor E. Casumpang Jr., 66 of Kahului passed away on August 28, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on July 25, 1955 in Aparri, Cagayan in the Philippines.

He was a man of all trades, but most of all he was a hard-working, family-oriented man who worked hard to provide for his family. Nicanor worked for HC&S, ILWU, and up until his death, he was the owner/operator and Electrician for his business Sea Breeze Electric.

He is predeceased by his parents both the late Nicanor & Olimpia Casumpang. Nicanor is survived by his loving wife Nenita Casumpang, and three children; son Nikko (Krishna) Casumpang, daughter Janis Casumpang (Bryant Manuel), and son Nicanor Casumpang III. He is also survived by his two sisters Victoria Divina of the Philippines & Veronica Vargas (Tito). His nine grandchildren, Dylan Manuel, Kaydan-Jae Manuel, Aria Manuel, Skylar Manuel, Kylee Jade Casumpang, Noah Brayden Casumpang, Nevin James Casumpang (deceased), Nevaeh Grace Casumpang, & Natalia Rose Casumpang.

Nicanor was loved by all and well known by many people, and will truly be missed.

Both services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, visitation will be at 6 p.m. and a service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, visitation will be at 9 a.m. and a service at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Valley Isle Memorial Park & Cemetery in Haʻikū.

Charlotte Helen Johnston

May 27, 1939 – Aug. 27, 2021

Charlotte Helen Johnston of Haʻikū, Maui passed away on Aug. 27, 2021 peacefully at home. She was born on May 27, 1939.

She is pre-deceased by her parents Carl and Catherine Thomsen; husband, Charles Johnston; daughter, Deborah Johnston and brother, Jack Thomsen.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Knaut; grandchildren, Sydney (Roy) Galloway, Tyler Knaut and Bailey Knaut; great grandchildren, Leilani and Tatum Galloway; brothers, Robert Johnston and Carl Johnston.

Charlotte loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and rooting for Chicago and Phoenix sports teams.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Maui.

Glenn Anthony Gravela Sr.

Aug. 15, 1951 – Sept. 3, 2021

Glenn Anthony Gravela Sr., 70, of Na’alehu, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021 at his home. Born in Pahala, he was a former Alarm Services Technician, a welder by trade, and a US Army veteran.

Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

He is pre-deceased by his wife, Peggy Ann Todoc Gravela; survived by son, Glenn A. Gravela Jr. of Na’alehu; daughter, Kimberly (Miguel) Cabrera of Na’alehu; brothers, Prudencio “Dan” Gravela of Na’alehu, Leslie (Nardita) of Pahala, Francis (Carol Kekauoha) Gravela of Hilo, and Lawrence (Tracy) Gravela of Kea’au; sisters, Mary Peralta of Pahala, Eleanor (James) Talich of Kwajelin, Frieda Mae Lee of Hilo, Salome Horiuchi of Hilo, Lourdes (Steve) Kornelson of Georgia, Milissa (Felix) Ibarra of Waiohinu, Bernice (Christian) Behle of Hilo, and Elizabeth (Catalino) Alcordo of Mililani, Oahu; 7 grandchildren: Pi’ilani (Walter Espejo) Peralta, Cherish Gravela-Mareko, Chazjahtee-Ann Cabrera, Miguel Cabrera Jr., Keola Cabrera, Marqus Cabrera, Chaysten Cabrera, and Kaiyo Marie Cabrera, ; 2 great-grandchildren: Legend Espejo-Peralta, and Legacy Espejo-Peralta; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Misako Yamamoto

Sept. 13, 1926 – Aug. 26, 2021

Misako “Baban” Yamamoto, 94, of Keaau died Aug. 26 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center surrounded by family. Born in Honohina on the Big Island, she was a retired harvester and grafter for Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation. A member of Puna Hongwanji, she loved anthuriums, orchids, koi, music and Las Vegas.

Private family services.

Preceded in death by husband Yeichi and daughter Merle (Hurt), she is survived by daughters Jocelyn (Michael) Kasamoto of Honolulu, Cyd (Paul) Arrington of Kauai, Gail (Scot) Rosehill of Kurtistown; son Miles Yamamoto of Keaau; son-in-law Steve Hurt of Hilo; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Family requests no koden.