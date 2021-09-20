For August 2021, Maui County hotels’ RevPar and ADR were up compared to pre-pandemic August 2019, but occupancy was down 4.3%, according to the HTA Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report.

Maui County hotels revenue per available room, known as RevPAR, was $439 for August 2021, a 43.6% increase from pre-pandemic August 2019, according to the latest Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Hawaiʻi hotel Performance Report.

The August 2021 average daily rate (ADR) for Maui County hotel rooms was $596, up 52% from two years ago. Occupancy, however, was down 4.3% from August 2019 at 73.6% for August 2021.

In August, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program.

In Hawai’i, the peak summer season ends in August, with tourism slowing in September with children going back to school. It is not clear what impact was made by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige’s urging on Aug. 23 for travelers to curtail non-essential travel until the end of October 2021 — due to the Delta variant-caused surge of COVID-19 cases overburdening the state’s health care system.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $642 (+12.8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $913 (+45.9% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 70.3 percent (-20.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $375 (+50.8% vs. 2019), ADR at $491 (+50.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 76.3 percent (+0.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawai’i hotels statewide reported RevPAR and ADR that was higher in August 2021 than two years earlier, but occupancy was lower in August 2021 than August 2019, when Hawai’i tourism was booming and nobody had heard of COVID-19.

Statewide RevPAR in August 2021 was $261 (+6.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $355 (+22.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 73.4 percent (-10.7 percentage points vs. 2019).

“The peak summer season ended with August revenue and room rates remaining strong for Hawaiʻi’s hotel industry statewide compared to August 2019,” said John De Fries, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority president and CEO. “However, the rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant reminds us that we’re still in a fluid situation as we approach the seasonally slower fall period for travel.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For August, the survey included 142 properties representing 45,886 rooms, or 85% of all lodging properties and 85.6% of operating lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

To view full release, click here.