Mālama Family Recovery Center.

In September, National Recovery Month seeks to honor those in recovery from substance use disorder, and provide encouragement for those who may need help.

This year’s theme, “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community” reminds people in recovery and those who support them, that recovery belongs to the entire community. The National Recovery Month organization states “We are all called to end gatekeeping and welcome everyone to recovery by lowering barriers to recovery support, creating inclusive spaces and programs, and broadening our understanding of what recovery means for people with different experiences. Limiting access to recovery may discourage those who are seeking help.”

“It’s important for people to know that help is available; that treatment works, and recovery is possible,” said Jud Cunningham, CEO of Maui Behavioral Health Resources and its partner agencies. “Our organizations provide these services at little or no cost to the participant in an effort to reduce barriers to care, and to allow more people to get the help they need.”

The pandemic and related stressors has had a negative impact on many people. In November 2020, the Center for Disease Control reported that 44% of Americans were dealing with either depression or anxiety, and recent polls also show that many are turning to substance use to cope during these stressful times.

On Maui, resources are available through Maui Behavioral Health Resources and its three partner agencies: Aloha House, Mālama Family Recovery Center, and Maui Youth & Family Services. The three agencies each provide substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment, and prevention and sober support programs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Aloha House provides treatment and sober support for adults, Mālama Family Recovery Center provides treatment and sober support for pregnant and parenting women, and Maui Youth & Family Services provides treatment and prevention programs for adolescents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through National Recovery Month the organizations are working to inform the community that help is available.

At Mālama Family Recovery Center, clients have greatly benefited from the integration of cultural activities in the treatment programs. To build on this success, a newly appointed Cultural Liaison is working to develop a robust, cross-agency program that incorporates cultural activities within all three agencies. These activities are designed to help provide clients with a deeper understanding of their sense of place and purpose in life.

“Drug and alcohol use is a dis-ease of dis-connection. Our cultural programs are being developed as a way to create safety and a sense of belonging, a sense of connection. The weaving of the Western evidence-based practices with the cultural practices and protocols will enhance the treatment options offered by Maui Behavioral Health Resources and provide opportunities for long-term holistic health and healing,” said Dr. Lisa Ponichtera, Clinical Director at MBHR.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information call 808-579-8414 or visit www.MBHR.org