Update:
Hāna Highway (360) is now OPEN as of 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The highway was closed earlier today at around 11:17 a.m., following a traffic accident near Nāhiku Road in East Maui.
Previous Post:
Hāna Highway (360) in the area on Nāhiku Road is closed in both directions due to a Motor Vehicle Accident. Maui police ask motorists to avoid the area until further notice. Details are pending release.
