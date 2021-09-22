PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui and the State Department of Land and Natural Resources are nearing completion of the Amala Place clean-up in Kahului.

On Wednesday, County employees and contractors removed 13 remaining derelict vehicles and 8 more tons of solid waste from the area. That’s in addition to the removal of 41 derelict vehicles and 50 tons of solid waste from the area on Tuesday.

County officials say Amala Place will be closed on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow for thorough cleaning, including “a magnetic sweep for small metal objects such as used hypodermic needles to protect public safety.”

Amala Place and the Amala gate to Kanahā Beach Park will reopen as planned on Friday, Sept. 24.

Since the cleanup began on Monday, social workers were able to assist eight individuals to move into shelter with support services, and 11 have moved out of the area. As of Wednesday, county officials say five occupants remain temporarily camped on “privately owned land.” Two are planning to move into shelter on Thursday and the other three will relocate by Friday at the landowner’s request, according to a county press release.

“I understand how disruptive change can be,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “But I truly believe this is a change for the better for everyone concerned. Area occupants were able to get a new start in clean, safe accommodations with services to help them move ahead.”

Mayor Victorino thanked the Maui Police Department and DOCARE officers, as well as area occupants, for their cooperation throughout the effort, and County and State employees and contractors who he said, “did the hard work of transforming a dangerous roadway into a safe road within a few days.”

Additional “No Trespassing” signs are being installed on the public lands lining Amala Place. MPD officers will regularly patrol the area to ensure “it remains clear, safe and accessible to the public.”

The Amala Place gate will remain locked until 7 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24. Access to Kanahā Beach Park will be through Koeheke/Kaʻa Street until that time.