The Kahului Post Office is holding a Passport Fair on Sept. 25, 2021 to make it easy to submit an application for a new US passport. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Kahului Post Office hosts its 6th weekend Passport Fair event on Saturday, Sept. 25, for Maui residents and out-of-state visitors who want to apply for new US passports.

The Passport Fair, designed to make the process easy, will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kahului Post Office at 138 S. Puʻunēnē Ave. in Kahului.

Customers can register for this event by sending an email to [email protected] Advance registration is required and space is limited to 100 appointment slots. Walk-in customers with completed paperwork will be accommodated only if time permits.

Nearly 400 new passport applications were processed at the post office’s first five Passport Fairs, held between March and August.

“We’ll keep holding these events as long as there’s a demand for new passports on Maui. Despite ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley Isle residents seem eager and prepared to travel. The demand remains very high. The purpose of this event is to make the process of applying for new passports easy for Maui residents,” said Kahului Postmaster Nerisha Niu.

Postal workers noted that a lot of people, especially those with schoolchildren, don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications.

Applicants are advised to complete their DS-11 application for a new passport in advance, print it and bring it unsigned to the event with an acceptable passport photo, fees and documents. The DS-11 application form can be found at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/forms.html.

Passport applicants must wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at the event.

For information on new passport application requirements, forms and fees, go to www.travel.state.gov or call the toll-free National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.

The Passport Agency reminds travelers to submit their passport applications as early as possible, far in advance of planned travel to avoid problems with receiving their passports.