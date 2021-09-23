Although unit demand for vacation rentals in Maui County was 26% less in August 2021 than August 2019, occupancy rates were nearly the same at around 75% due to the decrease in supply, according to a Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority report.

Maui County continues to have the largest vacation rental supply of the four Hawaiian counties with 231,000 available unit nights, but this is down 24.3% from the inventory two years ago and before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

For August 2021, unit demand in Maui County was 174,600 unit nights for an occupancy rate of 75.6 percent, just 1.8 percentage points less than August 2019.

The average daily rate (ADR) for Maui County vacation rentals in August 2021 was $282, a 20.9% increase from two years ago. In comparison, Maui County hotels reported ADR at $596 and occupancy of 73.6%.

In August 2021, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program.

On Aug. 23, 2021, Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige urged travelers to curtail non-essential travel until the end of October 2021 due to the Delta variant resulting in the state’s health care system being overburdened.

Hawaiʻi vacation rentals statewide reported decreases in supply, demand and average daily rate in August 2021 compared to August 2019, but occupancy rose slightly due to a reduction in supply.

This data was compiled by Transparent Intelligence for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s monthly Hawaiʻi Vacation Rental Performance Report.

In August 2021, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 616,900 unit nights (-32.7% vs. 2019) and monthly demand was 459,200 unit nights (-32.6% vs. 2019). That resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 74.4 percent (+0.1 percentage points vs. 2019) for August, which was higher than the occupancy of Hawaiʻi’s hotels at 73.4%.

The ADR for vacation rental units statewide in August was $254 (+24.2% vs. 2019). By comparison the ADR for hotels was $355 in August 2021. It is important to note that unlike hotels, units in vacation rentals are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms.

The data in the Hawaiʻi Vacation Rental Performance Report specifically excludes units reported in its Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report and its Hawaiʻi Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report. A vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in private home, or shared room/space in private home. This report does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The legality of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.

For the full report or previous reports, click here.

