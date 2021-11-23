Maui News

Lahaina Man Held on $500,000 Bail for Alleged Terroristic Threatening Incident

November 23, 2021, 9:47 PM HST
10 Comments
Maui Now graphic.

A Lahaina man is being held in lieu of a half-a-million dollars bail on charges involving allegations of kidnapping, robbery, and terroristic threatening.

Police say 46-year-old Darin Libstaff was charged in connection with the incident and remained in custody at last report.

According to department reports, police responded to a Lahaina residence at around 1:38 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, regarding a report of a man, later identified as Libstaff, who allegedly entered the residence with a rifle.

The occupant told police that Libstaff entered without permission and allegedly pointed a rifle at the television and fired a “warning shot” before fleeing.

Libstaff was later located at his residence, where he was taken into custody without incident.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, Libstaff was charged with first degree robbery, kidnapping, first degree burglary, first degree terroristic threatening, and first degree reckless endangering.

There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

