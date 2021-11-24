High school seniors can apply now for the Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association’s Kaimana Scholarship Program that awards up to 15 students with $5,000 scholarships. Photo Courtesy: UH

The Hawai‘i Medical Service Association (HMSA) is celebrating the 17th year of its annual Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program, which honors Hawaiʻi high school seniors and their schools for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities and sportsmanship.

HMSA will award up to 15 students with $5,000 scholarships.

To be eligible, applicants must graduate from a Hawaiʻi high school in 2022 with a 2.75 or higher GPA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, requirements have been relaxed and participation in athletics and involvement in community service during their high school years are encouraged but not required.

“We continue to support our local students as they pursue goals in higher education,” said HMSA Senior Vice President and Chief Community Engagement Officer Kathryn S. Matayoshi. “Our Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program helps to recognize the future leaders of our state and helps them celebrate their achievements in education.”

Applicants must submit an official transcript, write a personal statement and essay about community and well-being, and submit two letters of recommendation from school faculty, mentors or coaches.

Recipients can use their scholarships to pay for college tuition, books, computers, and room and board. Scholarship use is subject to National Collegiate Athletic Association rules and regulations for those who are participating in collegiate sports.

Since 2005, HMSA has sponsored the Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program in partnership with the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association.

Applications are now available online and open to graduating high school seniors. To apply, visit https://hmsa.com/kaimana. All applications must be received by Feb. 25, 2022.