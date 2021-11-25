Maui Mall Village presents special holiday events and promotions for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as well as photos with Santa starting this weekend.

The center kicks off holiday festivities with Black Friday sales and promotions now through Nov. 26, and includes select promotions from tenants like Fun Factory, Maui Candy Company, Cricket Wireless, Hawaiian Island Creations, YNVU and more. Shoppers are encouraged to follow the center’s social media channels for details of promotions.

The shopping weekend of the year continues on Nov. 27 with Small Business Saturday. Shoppers are encouraged to shop small and support the center’s favorite small businesses like HIC Surf, Tasaka Guri Guri, Hawaiʻi Hunters among many other locally-owned shops and eateries.

Maui Mall Village will be hosting Photos with Santa this season in support of the Best Buddies nonprofit. Reservations may be made with Santa through Eventbrite for a small donation to Best Buddies on arrival. Walk-up reservations are available on a first come, first served basis. A customized virtual photo booth will be available to receive a Maui Mall Village framed holiday photo. Santa and his elf will be at Maui Mall Village’s photo booth on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting Nov. 27 through Dec. 18 and on Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, Best Buddies’ spokesperson will be speaking at center stage on Saturdays, at 12 p.m. through Dec. 18 in addition to live entertainment in the afternoons following the presentation.

“We are excited to welcome back families to the center for the holidays and to partner with such an amazing non-profit as Best Buddies,” said Brian Yano, Vice President and Group Manager of JLL Retail Maui. “We look forward to supporting our communities during the holidays.”

Best Buddies is an international organization supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Karen Glasser, Best Buddies State Director said, “Best Buddies in Hawai’i supports nearly 400 participants with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities through nine School Friendship chapters on Maui and 21 on O’ahu, as well as Ambassadors (leadership development) and Citizens programs (adult friendship) on both islands. We are extremely grateful to Maui Mall Village for highlighting our inclusive programming.”