PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

With no mass transit on Lānaʻi, Maui Economic Opportunity provides a vital transportation service for kupuna, youths, and persons with disabilities. The nonprofit agency is seeking a part-time driver to help provide that transport service to island residents.

The services, funded by Maui County, take riders from their homes to their destinations and back. In addition, the branch also coordinates and organizes shopping trips to West Maui monthly.

“Our team is looking for a highly motivated team player with excellent customer service qualities,” said Kaena Doolin, MEO Lana‘i Branch Manager, “Be a part of a team who shares a passion for servicing their community.”

The position details follow:

20 hours per week.

$20.20 per hour.

One-year driving experience preferred.

Applicants must have no moving traffic citations for the past three years.

No commercial driver license needed.

For full job description requirements and to apply, visit the MEO website at www.meoinc.org or contact MEO Human Resources by phone at 808-243-4310 or by email at [email protected]. Applications are also available at the MEO Lānaʻi office located at 1144 ʻIlima Ave. No. 102.