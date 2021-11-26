Maui News

State DLNR Shares Plans For Lands Between Honolua and Honokōhau Bays

November 26, 2021, 2:49 PM HST
1 Comment
An informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, for those interested in learning about management plans for state lands between Honolua Bay and Honokōhau Bay on Maui.  

The State acquired this area in 2014 following a tremendous effort by the community to manage development of the agricultural lands surrounding Honolua Bay. DLNR has prepared a draft management plan for the area. 

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom webinar to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.  There will be a presentation of the key recommendations from the Public Review Draft Honolua to Honokōhau Management Plan (Draft HHMP) followed by time for questions and answers.

The purpose of the Draft HHMP is to provide a comprehensive strategy for the stewardship of state land makai of Honoapiʻilani Highway between the two bays. The HHMP addresses critical management issues such as coastal resilience, overuse, public safety, environmental protection, and facility needs in the context of climate change.  

There will be additional opportunities for the community to provide input on the Draft HHMP in 2022 as part of the environmental assessment preparation process.

Join the webinar via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89507150495

