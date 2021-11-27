Maui’s tourism is recovering from the pandemic, with many visitors exploring ʻĪao Valley State Park in Wailuku. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Maui Police Department created a new Public Service Announcement for visitors to Maui, offering safety tips and reminders to keep vacations “enjoyable and filled with positive memories.”

The message focused on: proper placement of valuables; water safety; and Hāna Highway tips and reminders.

Waioka Pond. Maui Now image.

Proper Placement of Valuables:

Do not leave any expensive and/or irreplaceable items in your vehicle while out enjoying our island. Only take what you need and keep the rest of your valuables secured within your hotel or vacation rental.

“Although this is paradise, we are not immune to crimes of opportunities. Vehicle break-ins and theft of vehicles do occur in Maui,” police said.

The following areas are beautiful to visit and offer magnificent picture opportunities, but they are located in isolated parts of Maui and present an opportunity for criminals. These areas are: Olivine Pools, Nākālele Blowhole, Waioka Pond “Venus Pools”, Twin Falls, Honolua Bay, Keoneʻōʻio “La Perouse” Bay, and Mākena’s Oneloa “Big Beach.”

Oneloa or Big Beach in Mākena, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Water Safety

Police remind ocean goers that while Maui’s beaches are beautiful with white sand and warm blue waters, they can also be very dangerous due to high surf and strong currents.

“It is best to swim at beach parks that have County of Maui Lifeguards on duty. If there is ever an emergency, time is of the essence, and minutes matter. Remember, ‘when in doubt, don’t go out,'” according to police.

Tourists congestion along Hāna Highway June 10, 2021. PC: courtesy

Hāna Highway Tips and Reminders

The Road to Hāna is a beautiful drive with many waterfalls and sights to see along the roadside. Motorists are advised to be very careful if they are planning to drive around the Kīpahulu/Kaupō side of the island of Maui. There is an area that is only accessible by vehicles with higher ground clearance.

The State of Hawaiʻi has also placed new ‘No Parking’ signs along the Hāna Highway. They have also implemented another $200 surcharge on top of the $35 parking violation citation for parking in un-permitted areas. Motorists should park and only stop in areas with designated marked parking stalls.