Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1 the online reservation system ( pros.hnl.info ) will require credit card payment in order to confirm reservations for non-Hawai‘i residents ages 13 years and older at the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Oʻahu.

The City and County of Honolulu implemented the new rues in an effort to improve management of the natural and recreational resources.

Reservations can be made up to 48-hours in advance for educational video showtimes from 7 a.m. to 1:40 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. Entry for non-residents remains at $25 per person, with an additional 2.35% service fee for the online payment.

Payment is not required for Hawai‘i residents, children 12 years and younger (regardless of residency), active duty military personnel and their families with valid identification. Entrance into the nature preserve for these demographics continue to be free of charge. Parking fees will continue to be collected on-site and will remain at $1 per vehicle for Hawai‘i residents, $3 per vehicle for everyone else.

“When we first launched the online reservation system in April one of the first things we noticed were ‘no shows’, or people not honoring their confirmed reservations,” said Laura H. Thielen, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director. “Not only did this take away a spot from another visitor, but it also resulted in the potential lost revenue if that reservation was made by a malihini visitor. With payment now being accepted when the reservation is made, it motivates the visitor to honor that commitment, while also ensuring the funds are gathered to directly improve the nature preserve.”

The online payments are non-refundable, unless the nature preserve is closed due to unforeseen circumstances. In this scenario, mass refunds will be issued through the same credit card. Reservations are non-transferable, and valid photo identification matching the reservation is required prior to entry. Reservations can be made for up to 10 people at a time, including maximum five adults and five children.

Once the reservation is complete, a reply email will be sent to the bay visitor’s provided email which serves as your reservation confirmation. A printed version or the digital email copy may be used as proof of reservation.

Hawai‘i residents may continue to access the nature preserve without a reservation for the first two-hours of operation, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at 808-768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email [email protected]