PC: Hawai’i DLNR

In collaboration with State and County agencies, Senator Lynn DeCoite (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe) is working to provide the public with information and resources on who to contact regarding axis deer issues.

See below for issues relating to:

Injured, live deer – Deer that have been injured, for example by vehicle strikes, and are still alive, pose a threat to public safety. In the event a live injured deer is encountered, do not approach the animal. Immediately call:

During regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Call the Division of Forestry and Wildlife’s Maui Branch Office at 808-984-8100

After hours and weekends, call the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement at 808-873-3990 or Maui Police Department Dispatch at 808-244-6400. DOFAW will immediately dispatch a trained specialist to safely secure and capture the animal.

Dead deer – Proper disposal of dead deer and carcasses is the responsibility of the landowner. Carcasses should be buried or removed. If burial or removal is not possible, the carcasses may be covered with lime, Available at local garden and hardware stores. In the event a deer carcass is found in need of disposal, contact:

Private lands: Contact the landowner.

Government property: Contact the responsible government agency that manages the particular property.

State highways: Contact the Department of Transportation, Highways Division at 808-270-7466.

County roads: Contact the Department of Public Works at 808-270-7869.

Nuisance deer – Deer are wild animals that are both a resource and a potential pest. For problems with deer on:

Private lands: Landowners are responsible for any deer found on their lands. State wildlife laws do not limit the seasons, days, or numbers of deer that may be harvested on private lands when in compliance with applicable hunting regulations and state firearms laws. In cases where harvest is not possible, landowners may wish to employ professional wildlife control contractors or fence their property to prevent deer from entering.

Government lands: The managing agency is responsible for deer on government lands. Government land managers in need of assistance may contact DOFAW for interagency technical assistance or advice.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I want to thank the Governor again for his support in granting my request to issue an emergency proclamation to assist Maui County in dealing with the drought situation and the effect that it is having on the deer population,” said Senator DeCoite. “I hope that these resources and information are beneficial to the public as we continue to work towards finding a more permanent solution moving forward.”