Rendering of Four Seasons Resort Maui’s Festive Floral Art Installation by Noah Harders. PC: courtesy

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announced the debut of a stunning Festive Floral Install by local artist, Noah Harders in mid-December.

The rendering features the King and Queen protea which will be focal element and visual star of the show, welcoming all guests to the property over the busy festive period.

Noah Harders was born and raised in Waikapū where he lives on land inhabited by his ancestors for hundreds of years. Having attended the School of The Art Institute of Chicago, Harders returned home to create wearable art made of flowers, leaves and other found organic materials.

Harders describes his growth as an artist spanning multiple practices including installations and photography as a “crazy progression of finding myself.” His technical skill in utilizing various materials is evident in all of his creations inviting the public into his surrealist fantasy.

“The inspiration for this installation came from my love for the land that we live on, that I was born and raised on,” said Harders. “We’re surrounded by infinite beauty here in Hawai’i. Everywhere we turn, every direction we look in, we find beauty. As an artist, I always set out to change the viewer’s perspective of the material on hand. Using objects found around us to transform a space and create joy and wonder for the observer. Yes, that is just a fallen palm frond, but shaped, dyed, and grouped with 300 others, we now have an incredible installation. Approximately 1,500 King Protea, 2,500 Queen Protea, 1,000+ Dried Palms and other dried elements will be used to create this holiday extravaganza. Flowers and dried elements will be sourced from as many local farms as possible, state wide.”

What he’s really known for his is fantastical and moody masks, which he highlights on his IG: Noah H. (@waikapu) • Instagram photos and videos, and he is beginning to receive a lot of attention from the art community.

In January, he created costume pieces for a fantasy drama funded by Jason Momoa and shot at Kualoa Ranch on O‘ahu. Noah holds a little owl eye mask he made for the movie. It’s an immaculate assemblage of tiny spikes: 3,000 bamboo skewers individually sharpened into feather-like tips.

The installation comes on the heels of a festive Thanksgiving weekend with the Resort’s first-ever pop-up restaurant in collaboration with Wally’s Wine & Spirits, held from Nov. 26-28 at the Wailea property.