Labor Department Reopening Offices Statewide, Dec. 1

November 29, 2021, 6:03 PM HST
1 Comment
PC: State of Hawai’i Department of Labor and Industrial Relations / hawaiiunemploymentinfo.com website

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations will open offices statewide beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. In-person services from all programs in the department will be available Wednesdays through Fridays.

“We will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or testing prior to entry pursuant to Gov. Ige’s Executive Order to help ensure the safety of the public and our workforce,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “We have increased security to enforce all COVID-19 safety measures including social distancing guidelines and mask wearing while inside the offices.”

The department will continue to assess statewide operations with a goal of reopening in-person services during all regular state business days. 

In-person services for general unemployment insurance claims as well as for employer services will be available from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays on a first come, first served basis. Individuals must present a vaccine card showing full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours before entry. In-person services are not guaranteed and will be accommodated as time and resources allow.

The DLIR will continue to offer telephone appointments as following:

  • Adjudication—30-minute appointments Monday through Wednesday
  • General Unemployment Insurance—20-minute appointments Monday and Tuesday
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance—30-minute appointments Monday through Wednesday
  • Employer Services—30-minute appointments Monday through Friday
Individuals may only make appointments for themselves. Language interpretation services are available for both telephone and in-person services. 

Unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance appeals require mailing via the US Postal Service or online at: https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/.

Access to all types of unemployment insurance appointments is available via the web (Chrome or Microsoft Edge) at: labor.hawaii.gov/ui/appointments/. For more information please visit: https://www.hawaiiunemploymentinfo.com/. Contact information for services other than unemployment insurance is available at: https://labor.hawaii.gov/contact/.

For more information about unemployment insurance and other labor issues please visit the FAQs at https://labor.hawaii.gov/covid-19-labor-faqs/.

