Maui Now file photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiian Electric is beginning the procurement for projects to provide customers on Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i the opportunity to participate in a shared solar program, also known as community-based renewable energy. The projects are aimed at further reducing use of imported fossil fuels and cutting carbon emissions.

Shared solar provides a way for customers, including renters, apartment residents, small business owners and organizations unable to install privately-owned rooftop solar, to benefit from solar electricity generated on their island.

As approved by the Public Utilities Commission, the CBRE Phase 2 request for proposals for Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i is open until Feb. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. HST. Developers, companies, organizations, or groups authorized to do business in Hawai‘i can become a “subscriber organization” to propose a shared solar project.

Details are at hawaiianelectric.com/MolokaiCBRERFP and hawaiianelectric.com/LanaiCBRERFP. Information on applying to become a subscriber organization is available at hawaiianelectric.com/sharedsolar.

When a subscriber organization proposing a shared solar facility is approved, customers on the island where the project will be located may become “subscribers” to that facility by applying directly to the subscriber organization. Once the project is built and online, subscribers receive credits on their monthly electricity bill based on the output of the project and their level of participation.

Development of the CBRE RFP involved participation from the Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i communities and stakeholders. This included community meetings where Hawaiian Electric explained the process and provided opportunities for residents to submit oral and written comments and concerns for developers to be aware of when preparing their proposals.

Feedback from Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i residents through community outreach efforts has also been incorporated in the plans, including limiting the type of renewable technologies being sought and recognizing each island’s unique culture and concerns.