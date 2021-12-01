Maui News
Vehicle Fuel Tank Leak Prompts Hazmat Response at Resort Parking Structure
December 1, 2021, 11:02 AM HST
A
A
A
Approximately 10 gallons of gasoline leaked from a hole in the fuel tank of a vehicle at the Grand Wailea parking structure on Tuesday morning, resulting in Hazmat response from the Maui Fire Department.
The incident was reported at around 10:13 a.m. on Nov. 30.
According to department reports, gasoline had leaked from a hole in the tank of an SUV, and was pooling around the vehicle, causing a potential fire and explosion hazard.
Firefighters used absorbent to soak up the gas and plugged the hole to stop the leak.
Crews responding to the scene included Engine 14, Ladder 14 out of Wailea, Hazmat 10 from Kahului, and a Battalion Chief.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1New COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Signed, Omicron Not Yet Detected in Hawai‘i 2Maui COVID-19 Restrictions Eased; Officials Monitoring Omicron Variant Developments 3Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water 4Four Seasons Resort Maui’s Festive Floral Art Installation by Noah Harders 5Nov. 30, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 79 New Cases 6Central Pacific Hurricane Season Ends: Three Tropical Cyclones Tracked in 2021