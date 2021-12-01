Maui Fire. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Approximately 10 gallons of gasoline leaked from a hole in the fuel tank of a vehicle at the Grand Wailea parking structure on Tuesday morning, resulting in Hazmat response from the Maui Fire Department.

The incident was reported at around 10:13 a.m. on Nov. 30.

According to department reports, gasoline had leaked from a hole in the tank of an SUV, and was pooling around the vehicle, causing a potential fire and explosion hazard.

Firefighters used absorbent to soak up the gas and plugged the hole to stop the leak.

Crews responding to the scene included Engine 14, Ladder 14 out of Wailea, Hazmat 10 from Kahului, and a Battalion Chief.