School Garden at Kīhei Elementary, established by Grow Some Good. Photo by Kiaora Bohlool.

Grow Some Good, a Maui-based nonprofit known for creating garden-based education experiences that connect children to their food, environment, and culture, is excited to announce a new scholarship opportunity for high school seniors pursuing degrees in agriculture, environmental studies, conservation, sustainability, nutrition, or directly related programs.

Grow Some Good is committed to supporting Maui’s future leaders in their academic pursuits of agriculture, conservation, sustainability, and nutrition. Through generous gifts from major donors, like Jeff Bezos, they are able to provide direct support through this scholarship fund. For the fiscal year 2021-2022, Grow Some Good will award two scholarships of $1,000 each to local high school seniors pursuing relevant college programs. The organization will be accepting applications from Dec. 1, 2021 until Feb. 28, 2022, and recipients will be announced in April 2022.

Applicants must be Maui residing high school seniors, alumni of a Grow Some Good school garden program, recommended by a teacher or Maui-based agricultural leader, pursuing a relevant degree, and complete the following application questions.

What is one lesson from your elementary or intermediate school garden experience that has shaped your current career aspirations?

Share a story about what you have done in the past two years to cultivate a healthy community, strengthen local agriculture, and/or improve access to nutritious and affordable food?

How will you utilize your future studies to impact Maui’s community directly? Provide examples.

Any of the following mixed media responses will be accepted to answer those questions: written essays, video submissions, artwork/photography with thorough descriptions, and/or original music/lyrics with a relevant introductory or post-performance explanation.

Applicants should check the Grow Some Good website in January 2022 about submission methods and note that they are responsible for ensuring their responses can be viewed via standard computer/internet connection.

Grow Some Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2008 that supports a healthy community by strengthening local agriculture and improving access to nutritious, affordable food. The organization envisions the island community fully supported by a thriving, local, and sustainable food system that is less reliant on imported food.