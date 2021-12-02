Job Fair. File photo 2019. PC: Maui Police Department.

The County of Maui hosts an employment resource and job fair next Friday, Dec. 10 at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku.

The event is a collaboration between the county, the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, and the American Job Center.

“With the methodical easing of COVID public health restrictions, we believe this Job Fair and Rapid Response program will help to connect employee prospects with employers who are short-staffed,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “Our collaboration with UH Maui College and the American Job Center has been invaluable in advancing our economic recovery and getting our residents back to work.”

A Rapid Response provides information and direct re-employment services for job seekers and businesses in times of emergency and crisis. Sessions lasting 30 minutes each are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rapid Response Services include employment opportunities, job loss services, training opportunities, internships, healthcare assistance, food and rental assistance, and income tax preparation assistance. Click here to register.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A Resource and Job Fair will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. A total of 32 employers will be at the event to assist in matching job seekers with employers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At the community center, face masks are required, and physical distancing of at least six feet will be observed. Temperature check and sign-ins are required.

For more information, call the Maui American Job Center at 808-495-5036.