DOCARE officer at west Moloka‘i and live seals (May 26, 2021) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Interested applicants for one of the state’s most sought after civil service positions will need to act quickly to try and land one of 46 available jobs within the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

The application window opens at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, via the State Jobs website. Department officials advise that the number of applications accepted for each island is limited.

The department reports that hundreds of prospective applicants jumped the gun and sent in their resumes via social media sites, but were notified that there is only one way to apply to become a Conservation Resources Enforcement Officer, and that is to do so when the window opens for applicants via the State Jobs website.

The job announcements will remain open until Jan. 15, 2022, or upon the receipt of the specific number of applications stated on each job announcement, whichever comes first. Interested applicants are urged to submit their applications immediately as these job announcements may close at any time.

In 2019, during the last recruitment for entry level CREO positions, application limits for all islands were reached and recruitment closed a few hours after the release of the job announcements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “We’re looking for individuals who can work independently with very little oversight, but with a lot of initiative. They’re capable of being fast and reasonable thinkers. They need to like the outdoors and to have the ability to apply the wide gamut of natural resources laws and rules quickly and fairly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Prospects who make it through the application process and preliminary interviews will then enter the DOCARE Recruit Training Academy which is held with support from Honolulu Community College’s Administration of Justice program.

DOCARE Lt. Carlton Helm leads the academy program. He said, “The reason why these jobs are really sought after is because they are jobs with a purpose. And that purpose is you can be part of the solution in protecting the unique cultural and natural resources of Hawai‘i.”

Before gaining acceptance into the academy, applicants must meet all of the minimum requirements and successfully pass all the steps of the hiring process, including the physical agility assessment, that includes a hiking and swimming component.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applicants are encouraged to read all the minimum qualifications and other requirements listed on the job announcement. If chosen for an interview, Neighbor Island candidates will need to travel to O‘ahu at their own expense.

Upon graduation, the new officers will continue their training in the Field Training Officer Program before being assigned to field patrol.