Flood Advisory for Maui Until 4:45 p.m.

Posted: 1:32 p.m. Dec. 3, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

At 1:31 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over northern Maui, with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Puʻunēnē, Pāʻia, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Wailuku, Waiehu, Maʻalaea, Paʻuwela, Waikapū, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Waiheʻe, Kula, Kēōkea, Kahakuloa, Huelo, Honokōhau and Kapalua.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:45 p.m. if flooding persists.

Wind Advisory Summit of Haleakalā Starting Tonight



On Maui, a wind advisory goes into effect tonight for the summit of Haleakalā, with southwest winds of 35-55 mph, with localized gusts over 65 mph expected.

Cold Front Approaching State Results in Flood Watch Through Monday



The entire state is under a flood watch through Monday as a cold front moves over the islands from the northwest,. The front is expected to stall near Maui County and the Big Island late today, bringing the potential for an extended period of heavy rainfall as a slow-moving Kona low forms west of Kauaʻi on Saturday.

The inclement weather forecast has resulted in postponed work on the Mahalawa Bridge in East Maui, and related road and park closures.

Blizzard Warning for Big Island Summits: 12 Inches or More of Snow Forecast



On the Big Island, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for the island’s summits, with snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more in the forecast, and winds gusting at over 100 mph. The warning goes into effect tonight and will continue through Sunday morning.