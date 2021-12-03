Maui News

Hawaiʻi REALTORS Donate Education Supplies to Two Maui Schools

December 3, 2021, 10:05 AM HST
(L-R): Maui REALTORS Erin Clapper and Gina Duncan delivered 50 tower fans and educational supplies to Maui High School’s Vice Principal Lianne DelaCruz as part of the trade organizationʻs statewide annual REALTOR Action Day. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi REALTORS

Hawai‘i REALTORS donated personal protective equipment, cleaning products and education supplies to schools throughout the state in October and November as part of its annual REALTOR Action Day (RAD).

In 2018 and 2019, RAD volunteers completed school improvement projects for 18 Hawai‘i schools, and in 2020 and 2021, the organization transitioned to donating supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our schools still need basic supplies to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as a variety of educational items to support a smooth transition back to in-classroom learning,” said Derek Lau, president of Hawai‘i REALTORS, a statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry.

On Maui, Hawaiʻi REALTORS donated:

  • 50 tower fans, 500 earphones, 600 composition books, 450 glue sticks, 2,880 pens and 1,440 pencils to Maui High School
  • 100 AAA batteries, 10 battery-operated thermometers, 50 computer laptop bags, 50 Chromebook chargers, and 50 laptop headsets to Waihe‘e Elementary School

Hawai‘i REALTORS worked with each school to identify the supplies they needed most. Statewide, the organization donated and distributed thousands of items, including headphones, fans, masks, disinfectant, wipes and gloves to 10 schools on five islands.

