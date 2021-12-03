Opihi Maui, handmade signs at the Made in Maui County Festival 2018. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Due to the current and continuing stormy weather over Maui County and flood concerns, the 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival must postpone the in-person shopping event previously scheduled for Saturday Dec. 4, 2021 at War Memorial Stadium Events Field.

The festival is urging the community to “Stay Dry and Shop Local” by participating virtually from home at www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Please join in for livestream programing and entertainment, the scavenger hunt, and online shopping via Facebook! The in-person shopping event for the 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival will be rescheduled for a date this month. Stay tuned for updates.

Maui County vendors still need passionate people to shop for locally made goods this season. Purchasing products virtually will ensure gifts will arrive on time for the holidays. These businesses have products ready to ship now! Plus, it is so important for those shopping from far away to continue their support of Maui County entrepreneurs. These small businesses will continue to thrive with your help.

This represents another scheduling adjustment after the event’s virtual site crashed on Nov. 6 during the originally scheduled event.

