PC: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam / Facebook (12.2.21)

The Navy has confirmed detection of petroleum products in the Red Hill well, which has been isolated since Sunday. This comes after preliminary findings released by the state Department of Health earlier this week. The samples were taken on Monday and sent to a certified laboratory on the mainland.

The Navy took 14 samples on Monday throughout its water distribution system, focusing on affected areas. Thirteen of these results came back negative for the petroleum hydrocarbon testing conducted. The one result that had a detection of petroleum hydrocarbons was at the Navy’s Red Hill well. According to the Navy, the results of the Red Hill sample showed petroleum hydrocarbons roughly four to ten times below the Hawaii Department of Health Environmental Action Level.

The Navy had a separate test that confirmed vapors, which is another indication of petroleum hydrocarbons.

Now with multiple indications that the source has been identified and isolated, the Navy is developing a plan to restore the potable water system to EPA standards, identify how this contaminant got in the well, and fix the well.

The Navy held a virtual town hall with affected residents last night. The event can be viewed in its entirety here.