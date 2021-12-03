Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center holiday gift wrapping. PC: (file pre-pandemic) QKC

The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center hosts Holiday Gift Wrapping to benefit Maui County 501c3 nonprofit organizations this holiday season.

Holiday Gift Wrapping will be available at the QKC Center Court the two weekends prior to Christmas Day, and the week leading up to Christmas. All donations will benefit the nonprofit organization scheduled for each particular day.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

“Our nonprofit organizations are excited to be back and offering festive holiday gift wrapping this year,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager. “What better to give back and celebrate this holiday season, by supporting our local nonprofits. So, bring all your gifts to be wrapped, go grab a coffee or do some more shopping. When you come back, all your gifts will be beautifully wrapped and ready to go.”

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 10. 1-9 p.m.: Women Helping Women

Saturday, Dec. 11, 1-9 p.m.: Mālama Maui Nui

Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Mālama Maui Nui

Friday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Maui United Way

Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Maui Adult Day Care Center

Sunday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Women Helping Women

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.: Maui Family Support Services

Thursday, Dec. 23, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.: Nā Moku Aupuni O Ko’olau Hui

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is Maui’s largest regional shopping center with more than 100 national and island-style stores, restaurants and entertainment attractions. QKC is home to the island’s only department store, Macy’s, along with favorite national brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.