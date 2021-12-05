All Public Schools in Maui County Closed on Monday, Dec. 6

All Hawaiʻi State Department of Education public schools in Maui County — Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i — will be closed for students and staff tomorrow, Monday, Dec. 6, due to severe weather conditions. Parts of Maui County are already experiencing flash flooding and power outages, causing unsafe conditions.

Schools are alerting their school communities. The situation will be reevaluated tomorrow to determine if schools can safely resume operations Tuesday.

For a list of DOE schools in Maui County:

The closures do not apply to charter schools or other educational institutions outside of the HIDOE’s jurisdiction, including private schools. Non-DOE schools will make their own determinations.

Kamehameha Schools Maui Closed to Students and Staff on Monday, Dec. 6

Kamehameha Schools Maui will be closed to all students and staff on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a memo sent to parents this evening.

“Recognizing that parts of Maui County are already experiencing flooding and power outages, causing unsafe conditions, we do not want to endanger our ʻohana while getting to and from school, or while being on campus,” the letter read.

The school will continue to monitor the situation and will reevaluate tomorrow whether it can safely resume operations on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The closure was extended to include Kamehameha Schools campuses on both Hawaiʻi Island and Maui, as well as KS preschools and offices on the two islands. Affected staff should plan to work from home.