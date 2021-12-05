Maui Election

Flags Lowered in Honor of Robert J. Dole

December 5, 2021, 1:13 PM HST
* Updated December 5, 1:14 PM
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: file image Office of Gov. David Ige.

At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately – until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

This action serves to honor Robert J. Dole who died this morning at the age of 98.

“Bob Dole served this nation wholeheartedly with dignity and respect. After serving in World War II, he helped build a better future for all of us, and we recognize and honor his patriotic service,” Gov. Ige said.

Dole served in the US Senate from 1969-1996; and in the US House from 1961 to 1969. He was also the Republican presidential nominee in the 1996 election, and vice presidential nominee in 1976.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Maui Residents Urged to Prepare for Heavy Rain 2Emergency Management Agency Urges Preparedness as Kona Low Impacts Hawai‘i 3Imua Family Services Introduces Maui to Big Blue Blocks 4Flood Advisory in Effect for Maui Until 4:45 p.m. 5Made In Maui County In-Person Event Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather 6Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water