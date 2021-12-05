PC: file image Office of Gov. David Ige.

At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately – until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

This action serves to honor Robert J. Dole who died this morning at the age of 98.

“Bob Dole served this nation wholeheartedly with dignity and respect. After serving in World War II, he helped build a better future for all of us, and we recognize and honor his patriotic service,” Gov. Ige said.

Dole served in the US Senate from 1969-1996; and in the US House from 1961 to 1969. He was also the Republican presidential nominee in the 1996 election, and vice presidential nominee in 1976.