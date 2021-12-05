Maui News

UPDATE: Kahului Airport Power Restored

December 5, 2021, 6:57 PM HST
* Updated December 5, 8:01 PM
10 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kahului Airport sign. PC: Wendy Osher (8.18.21)

Update: 7:54 p.m.

Meantime on Hawaiʻi Island, heavy wind and rain is making boarding difficult and two flights have been canceled out of Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole.

Update: 7:18 p.m. 12.5.21

Emergency power is back up.

Hawaiian Electric Company was working with the Kahului Airport to get generators online.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority advises that flights are being affected at the Kahului Airport on Maui – check with your airline before heading to the airport if you have a scheduled flight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Previous Post:

Update: 6:57 p.m. 12.5.21

Kahului Airport on Maui is not operational at this hour due to a power outage. The state Department of Transportation Airports Division is monitoring the situation and will provide updates when available.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (10)
Trending Now
1Maui Residents Urged to Prepare for Heavy Rain 2Emergency Management Agency Urges Preparedness as Kona Low Impacts Hawai‘i 3Flood WARNING for Maui Until 12:15 a.m., Molokaʻi Until 12:30 a.m.; Lānaʻi Flood ADVISORY Until 11:30 p.m. 4BREAKING: Maui County Public Schools Closed to Students, Staff Monday Due to Severe Weather 5Maui Power Updates: Scattered Outages 6UPDATE: Kahului Airport Power Restored