Update: 7:54 p.m.

Meantime on Hawaiʻi Island, heavy wind and rain is making boarding difficult and two flights have been canceled out of Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole.

Update: 7:18 p.m. 12.5.21

Emergency power is back up.

Hawaiian Electric Company was working with the Kahului Airport to get generators online.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority advises that flights are being affected at the Kahului Airport on Maui – check with your airline before heading to the airport if you have a scheduled flight.

Update: 6:57 p.m. 12.5.21

Kahului Airport on Maui is not operational at this hour due to a power outage. The state Department of Transportation Airports Division is monitoring the situation and will provide updates when available.