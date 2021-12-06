Abby Rogers. File Photo Courtesy: Coral Reef Alliance

Maui’s Coral Reef Alliance has launched its second annual at-home native planting campaign that asks volunteers to grow plants from seeds for several months until they are ready to be replanted at a restoration site.

For several years, the Coral Reef Alliance has been planting native plants in West Maui to stop sediment from reaching the ocean and to help restore the watershed.

Those who are interested in volunteering can get their hands dirty; learn about native dry land forest plants; and help grow the keiki plants that will be used to restore degraded lands. When ready, the seedlings will be out-planted at CORAL’s newest West Maui restoration site.

There are several options for participants:

Option 1: CORAL provides seeds only. Volunteers donate the pots, soil and tray.

Option 2: CORAL provides the seeds, pots and tray. Volunteers donate the soil.

Option 3: CORAL provides the seeds, pots, tray and soil.

Each kit will contain supplies needed to grow approximately 50 native plants. Volunteers who are interested in helping with more than one tray of plants are asked to specify how many trays they would like.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Interested volunteers can email CORAL at [email protected].